Disha Patani is possibly one of the fittest actress’ in the industry. Sharing her fitness journey with fans as well, she put out a video on her social media page sharing a recent accomplishment in the gym. In March, Disha had shared a similar video where she performed squats with 70 kgs.

Advertisement

Making progress and increasing her range today, Disha Patani put out a video of her doing a squat with 80 kg weights on a barbell. Looking comfortable as ever, she captioned it, “80kg 1 rep 🏋🏻‍♂️thank you @rajendradhole 💪🏽🦍”

Disha Patani is a fitness freak and diligently works out everyday. Mastering much more than gym excercises, she can also be seen performing martial arts, flying kicks from time to time. Disha is surely the hottest and the fittest that our industry has.

Must Read: Dharmendra Reveals Saira Banu’s Shattering Words On Dilip Kumar’s Funeral: “Dosto, Jaan Nikal Gai Meri”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube