Actress Sophia Di Martino says she had a great time working on her character Sylvie in the web series Loki. She says the most interesting thing for her was how broken her character was, adding that she finds it interesting to play characters that are damaged.

The actress also opened up about how she approached the character and the research she did to get into the skin of Sylvie. Read on to know all the Loki actress had to say.

Talking about Sylvie, Sophia Di Martino said, “The most interesting thing for me is how broken she is and I find it interesting to do characters who are damaged and who sort of wear a lot of armour but they also get a chance to share their vulnerability, and within that I find that there’s fun stuff to play. She’s also really funny and she gets all the funny lines, which is always fun.”

Talking about her approach for Loki’s Sylvie, Sophia Di Martino said, “So, I watched all of the Tom (Hiddleston) stuff and I watched the films and then I sort of tried to forget about it because I really didn’t want to just do an impression of Tom’s Loki. That would have been really bad because I am terrible at impressions, so I just wanted to make it my own and a lot of it started with fighting style and one of the first things we did in prep was to start working with stunt team and work on the fight scenes, so there was a lot to learn.”

Di Martino says that her character is not trained in martial arts and that is why the makers were keen on making the role being rough. “We were very keen on Sylvie being rough with her fighting style because she’s a street fighter, she’s a brawler; she’s not trained in martial arts or anything like that. She just uses her strength and her bravery to get through each fight,” the Loki actress added.

Sophia Di Martino added, “She enjoys fighting, she enjoys the adrenaline of it, the rush of it and she gets a kick out of the fight and that told me a lot about her character. She’s this sort of feral cat almost, she knows she’ll win and if not win then she’ll survive.”

“Loki” airs on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

