Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come a long way from winning the Miss World Crown in 2000. The stunning Bollywood beauty, who has also left her mark in the west with her acting chops, amazing voice and incredible fashion choices, turns a year older today.

While the actress is best known for her stunning fashion scenes, her acting, singing, film production, and more have also made her extremely rich. Today, we will look at where she’s spent some of this dough she’s earned.

From homes in LA, Goa and Mumbai to her car collection and more, here’s a look at birthday girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ most expensive buys.

LA Mansion

A year into their marriage, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas brought themselves a stunning mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles. As per reports, the couple’s abode consists of seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a well-equipped at-home gym, a vast outdoor space, an infinity pool and a backyard overlooking the city. The house also features a cream and white colour pattern kitchen, a powder room, den and more features.

As per a DNA report, the cost of Priyanka and Nick’s LA home is estimated at $20 million (144 crores).

Swanky Cars

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an amazing car collection. The National Film Award-winning actress owns a BMW 5 Series (approx. 52 lakhs), Mercedes S-Class (approx. 2.73 crores), Audi Q7 (priced between 73.73 – 85.18 lakhs), Rolls Royce Ghost (worth 5.25 crores) and Mercedes Maybach S 560 (worth 1.18 crores).

Engagement Ring

A gemologist and diamond once revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s gorgeous engagement ring was a timeless design and featured a cushion-cut diamond set in platinum with (what looks like) small baguette diamonds on the sides.” The Tiffany ring features some of the best-found diamonds in nature and is said to cost $300,000 (2.1 crores).

Holiday Home In Goa

Like many celebrities in Hollywood and Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas too is the proud owner of a holiday home. The Barfi actress owns a luxurious residence in Goa that sits close to Baga Beach. As per the above video, the house has tiled roofs and charming gardens. As per reports, her Goa home is said to be worth around 15-20 crores.

Mumbai Home

Before heading to the US, Mumbai was Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ base and given that, she purchased a gorgeous place in the city. Chopra also owns a lavish home in Versova, and it is said to be worth an extravagant 111 crores. This sprawling place has a dedicated corner for the actor’s many awards, a vintage ivory and gold jukebox stationed in the living room, a vibrant dining area with floral chairs, and a pale blue front door stand out against the otherwise neutral palette of her home.

The Baywatch actress shared glimpses of her home during her Roka ceremony with Nick Jonas, which took place in her spacious terrace garden.

Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

