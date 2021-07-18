Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been one film that can be counted as one of the finest in Indian cinema. Released back in 2015, the film didn’t just shatter the box office records but also received immense love from the viewers. It completed six years, and the fans have finally got what they’re asking for years – Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

Yes, it seems the sequel is finally happening, and it’s not coming from the baseless rumours doing rounds on social media. It’s coming from the film’s writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad (who has also penned the epic Baahubali saga).

In his conversation with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra Prasad said, “I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea, and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materializes.”

“When I met Salman Khan casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it’s a good idea,” added KV Vijayendra Prasad on narrating his idea to ‘Blockbuster Khan’.

What do you guys think? Especially Salman Khan fans, do you think it’s a good idea to touch the classic such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, post sixth weekend, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai currently stands at around 1.85 lakhs. It would be interesting to see if it drags and crosses the 2-lakh mark at the box office.

Yes, the numbers are too low, but it shows how despite all the odds, there was a set of people who came out to watch the film in cinema halls. That’s a win for the team, giving others the strength of releasing their movies in theatres as well.

