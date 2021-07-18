Akshay Kumar is one of few celebrities who always dominates The Kapil Sharma Show like a boss! The actor, with his antics, is known for brutally trolling Kapil and his team members on the show. Be it Kapil’s taunts of charging a huge sum or any other team member taking a funny dig, Akshay never fails to give it back with some cracking responses. On one such unlucky day, it was Sumona Chakravarti who came on Akshay’s radar.

Akshay has promoted several films on Kapil’s show, and he has also become fans’ favourite celebrity on the show. No matter how many times he visits the show, viewers keep asking for more. Some of his best visits are during the promotions of Housefull 3 and Rustom. But wait, in terms of roast, no one would ever forget his trolling comments during Good Newwz promotion.

While the entire Good Newwz team including Kiara Advani, Dilijit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan sit in a room, it’s Akshay Kumar who entertains the audience by taking the control of The Kapil Sharma Show. First, he takes a funny dig at Kapil’s remuneration for the show. Later one by one, he brings out Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and other members of the show.

After taking funny digs at Kapil and Krushna, Akshay Kumar brutally trolls Sumona Chakravarti for failing to evoke laughter with her stint. As we all know, Kapil always teases Sumona for having big lips, Akshay too joins the party and leaves everyone in splits. He quotes, “Purane Note Band Hogaye Par Iske Hoth Band Nahi Huye.” Akshay even calls her “Ladkiyon ka Chunky Pandey.”

Here’s the hilarious video (skip to 5.43 minutes for Sumona’s part):

