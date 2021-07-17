More than Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi, it’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra, that has been part of discussions for a long now. The much-talked-about project has been in news for a couple of years. Several big names joined the party and left, without making it to the final list. As per the recent report, Ranbir Kapoor was set to reunite with SLB. But now, Kartik Aaryan’s name is coming to light.

Advertisement

As per the latest update from an insider, the film currently has names like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn, associated with it (not confirmed though). The latest to join the list was Ranbir Kapoor. Now, it’s learned that RK is in double mind to do a film with SLB, with whom he doesn’t share a good rapport. Not just that, RK even has a number of signed projects in his kitty.

Advertisement

A report in Bollywood Hungama reads, “Ranbir has expressed his confusion to Bhansali and the team as well. He is not sure of Baiju Bawra and with another Dharma project in his kitty; RK doesn’t seem to be keen anymore on working with SLB again. Not many know that he did not have a great experience working with him during Saawariya and they have never done a film after that. So it’s most likely that Ranbir is going to opt-out of the project, although nothing was ever locked on papers.”

Now, if some other sources are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is in the race to bag a lead in Baiju Bawra as he has been spotted several times at SLB’s office. However, some insiders have dismissed this report. As of now, nothing can’t be confirmed!

Irrespective of what happens, would you like to see Kartik Aaryan playing a lead in Baiju Bawra? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Bhushan Kumar R*pe Case: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Local Politician Mallikarjun Pujari & Female Model For Extortion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube