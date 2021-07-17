Fans are super excited to see Akshay Kumar have a theatrical – and soon. While fans are waiting for a confirmation on any of his upcoming film’s release dates, we hear that the makers of Bell Bottom are looking for an Independence Day release and not the July 27 one as the rumour mills suggested and Khiladi Kumar rubbished.

Given the time they still have on hand owing to the delay in the release, yesterday we brought you the news that team Bell Bottom was using it to refine the movie and make it a 3D film. The latest in is that the team has readied a 3D trailer, and it has already been screened to a select few in Mumbai.

As per reports flowing on the social media, the 3D trailer of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is up to the standards of the makers, and they showed the same to the Multiplex Association of India yesterday (July 16) at a private screening in Mumbai. With this news making the headlines now, we wonder when we will get glimpses of the same.

Yesterday, as per a report by Pinkvilla, it was stated that “Akshay Kumar, the Bhagnanis, Ranjit Tewari and the entire team of Bell Bottom felt the need to elevate the theatrical experience for the audiences by bringing the scaled-up espionage in 3D.”

It added that after conversations with their multiple stakeholders, the entire film is now being made in 3D.” Talking about it, a source has told the portal, “Right from the visuals to the background score, everything is being curated for a big-screen experience to bring back the audiences. The post-production and sound design team are working on Dolby Sound with 3D for the theatrical medium.”

It was over nine months ago that the makers had released the first teaser of Bell Bottom. Since then, fans are eager to get more glimpses of the film set in the ’80s. If the reports are true that the film is heading for a release around Independence day, that we believe we will be treated to a trailer, songs and more promotional content soon.

