Remember the days when ads were fun? That was one time where every major Bollywood celebrity tried to do at least one major brand collaboration. Akshay Kumar was known for his thunder-filled Thums-up stunts, while Aamir Khan was the face of Pepsi for a while (before selling Thanda matlab Coca Cola). There was one such ad of Aamir with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which became extremely popular for Aish’s sensual presence.

Wet hair, Red Lips, Aishwarya was subjected to every other stereotype to bring s*xy on-screen. The ad in the question sees Aamir Khan‘s character running on the rainy streets to buy Pepsi for his hot & new neighbour. He somehow manages to bring one Pepsi only to know her hot neighbour has the hottest friend, ‘Sanju’, played by Aish.

Before we deep dive into the BTS masala of this ad revealed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, watch the ad below:

Present on Farooq Sheikh’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, ad guru Prahlad Kakkar (the man behind the ad mentioned) had said, “When this advertisement ended, wherever I travelled in India, from 4-year-olds to 90-year-olds, especially male, would ask me who is Sanju.”

To which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan added, “I couldn’t forgive him, he made me do that red lips and wet hair, I couldn’t do it, I had several retakes,” Aishwarya chipped in.

Prahlad continued, “Aishwarya was this little innocent, young thing. I was trying to brief her (about the) posture. I would say pose this way, pose that way (explaining the gestures with his hands); it wasn’t happening. She was very awkward, and she’s saying ‘No, I don’t like this, what do you want me to do.’ I said you have to seduce five men in this room.”

“I found that very embarrassing. I was feeling so bad because he had done this and there was Aamir, who is so sincere, so he said I’ll stand for cues. So he stands behind the camera and give that look and I was like completely new and completely nervous. I’m like, ‘No, first of all, he’s asking me, he’s saying strange things like think you’re walking into a room full of men’, and I was like ‘No, why is he saying these things in front of everybody, I’ll get more embarrassed and get it all wrong’, and there’s Aamir standing there, and I think out of the sheer frustration that I can’t be taking everybody’s time so much and going into so many retakes and it’s only going to get worse, and his cues are only going to get worse so get it over and done with,” concluded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The scene took 21 retakes before getting the final cut.

