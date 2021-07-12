Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan seems to be unstoppable when it comes to Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan divorce. Ever since the couple made the announcement, the self-proclaimed critic has shared multiple opinions on the same. The latest claim by KRK mentions that it was all pre-planned and the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has plans to get married again! Read on for all the details.

Kamaal in his video claims that both Kiran and Aamir were in Kargil busy with Laal Singh Chaddha shoot when the statement was released. They asked their PR managers to ask media houses to release only positive stories. An ultimatum was even given that those who don’t obey, will not get the superstar’s interviews in future.

Furthermore, KRK happens to know the conversation between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao before their divorce announcement. Kamaal R Khan in a latest video claims, “Aamir ne Kiran se kaha hoga, yaar Kiran, chalo aaj elan kar dete hai apne talaak ka. Baby yaar, kar dete hai na yaar, life me bohot bore ho gaya hu yaar. Pichle 5 saal se taiyaari kar raha hoon mai (Aamir must have told Kiran let’s announce it. Baby, let’s do it as I’m really bored. I’ve been prepping up for this since last 5 years.)

KRK further adds that Aamir Khan must be happy when Kiran Rao must have agreed. “Ye mai aapka ehsaan zindagi me nai bhulunga. Dekh, ye assistant director kitni sundar ladki hai na, aaj sham ko issi ke sath party karunga. Aaj toh whisky chalegi. (I will never forget your favour ever again. See, this assistant director looks so pretty, I will party with her tonight. Today I’ll drink whisky.)”

In the video, Kamaal R Khan also claimed that Aamir and his PR manager must be happy that they received publicity worth 100 crore for free. He also claimed that his divorce announcement with Kiran Rao was a smart move for Laal Singh Chaddha promotion.

Check out the entire video below:

Revealing Aamir Khan’s full planning, truth and divorce! Watch and RT for others also! https://t.co/tUK5mBDdZK via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2021

