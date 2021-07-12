Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood celebrity who has time and again been lauded for her extraordinary fashion and style affair. The actress was recently spotted at Wimbledon finals and has been trolled for her head to toe Fendi attire. Netizens have compared her to Kate Middleton and also commented if PeeCee is pregnant. Scroll down to know the scoop below.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic played opposite Matteo Berrettini in England and a lot of A-list celebrities including Tom Cruise, David Beckham and The Duchess Of Cambridge attended the match.

Priyanka Chopra was head to toe dressed in Fendi. The Baywatch actress wore a white turtleneck midi dress from the Fall 2021 collection and paired it with a snakeskin belt. The beauty accessorised her attire with a Fendi bag and statement earrings and rings.

PeeCee wore a matching mask and donned a tied up bun with her look. While some netizens praised Priyanka for her fashion choice, some of them trolled and called her ‘tacky’.

Take a look at her picture here:

Priyanka Chopra is giving us fashion goals and how.

This look didn’t go well with the netizens and a user commented, “Most of the time PC turns up to be a fashion disaster… her choices with her outfit colour, patterns went wrong on so many occasions… she seriously needs to hire a better stylist. In fact i personally feel PC have lost her charm, shine and lustrous skin due to over boozing and smoking. Its apparent…”. Another user commented, “I’m wondering if she’s preggo….but in any case this is not a flattering outfit.”

A third user commented, “Look like a grandma”.

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her friend Natasha Poonawalla.

What are your thoughts on PeeCee’s Fendi outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

