Kamaal R Khan who happens to be a self-proclaimed critic has now reviewed Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2. KRK has trolled singer B Praak and called him ‘Takle Bhaiya’ throughout the video and has also discussed the age gap between the two actors. Scroll down to know more details.

The self-proclaimed critic has compared the singer with the McDonald’s statue that we often spot outside the outlets.

Kamaal R Khan released his review last night and ever since then, it has been trending and netizens are reacting to it. KRK trolls B Praak in the video and says, “Aur jo Takla singer hai wo Dubai ki pahadiyon main hain. Haath aise kiye huye hai, matlab full khole huye hai…Arey bhayisaab, Takle Sahab, aap mujhe ek baat bataiye…to aap bilkul chaman ho upar se, phir upar se aap chashma lagate ho, phir aap pahadiyon main ho…phir aapne dono haath aise chaudhe kiye hai jaise Shah Rukh Khan aap hi ho. Arey bhayisaab, apko kisi ne bataya nahi ke jab aap chashma laga ke aise chalte ho toh bilkul same waise hi dikhte ho jaise wo McDonald ke bahar ek putla hota hai na. Usko agar chashma pehna de toh bilkul aapki tarah hi lagega.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s chemistry in the song, KRK said, “Pehli baat to yeh ki Akshay bhai ko sochna chahiye ki yar, Nupur 25 saal ki or woh 55 saal ka hai, 30 saal ka fark hai…ya ni Nupur jo hai uski beti ki age ki hai…toh phir ye love story kaise achhi lagegi?”

Watch the full review here:

What are your views on KRK reviewing Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s Filhaal 2? Tell us in the comments below.

