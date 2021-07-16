Fashion designer Masaba Gupta says she is all set to commence shooting for the second season of her show Masaba Masaba. While talking about the upcoming season, she promised there to be twice the laughter, tears and fun.

In the same conversation, the actress also spoke about the unexpected but still fun-filled things that happened while shooting the first season of the show also featuring her mom, actress Neena Gupta.

“Masaba Masaba season one was one of the most unexpected yet fun things to happen to me. I have extremely fond memories of filming for the show and just having a good time with the amazing cast and crew,” Masaba Gupta said.

“I’m all set to start filming for the new season with excitement and renewed energy. I get to show a different side of myself in season two and I can’t wait to see what the audience will think about it. It is going to be twice the laughter, twice the tears and twice the fun!” Masaba Gupta promised.

Recently, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta made the headlines went in an old interview, the actress revealed how her daughter used to feel bad when her father, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards would not keep in contact when she was growing up. In her book, Sach Kahun Toh,’ Neena openly spoke about her pregnancy out of wedlock, her casting couch experience and more.

