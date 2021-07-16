Sima Taparia, from Mumbai! The name says it all. This popular matchmaker made a way into all our hearts last year with Netflix’s much loved and immensely popular docu-reality series, Indian Matchmaking. Today, the series celebrates its one year milestone and we couldn’t be happier. A trip down memory lane reminds us of Sima Taparia’s relationships with her clients to help them find the ‘right’ match and be a part of their journey in her own unique way.

Well, Indian Matchmaking finds a reason to celebrate as it was recently nominated at the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards in the Unstructured Reality Program category. Yes, you heard that right! Giving us another reason to rejoice and celebrate the milestone.

Talking about this moment of pride and the series completing one year, Sima Taparia said, “I am delighted to hear about Indian Matchmaking’s nomination at the 73rd Primetime Emmy® Awards. We couldn’t have asked for a better gift to celebrate one year of the show. Working with Netflix was a great experience and I’m looking forward to continuing this thrilling association.”

Executive Produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, JC Begley and Smriti Mundhra, Indian Matchmaking has been the talk of the town ever since its release, fueling fandom and intriguing audiences. Clearly, the stars were aligned for Sima Aunty and her entourage.

