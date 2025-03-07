Veteran actress Neena Gupta once shared a heart-wrenching experience from her past where she was thrown out of her aunt’s house in the middle of the night. Read on to know more!

Neena Gupta reminisced about the time when she struggled to find a home in Mumbai in the early 1980s, and she sold her apartment to fund a new three-BHK flat in Mumbai, but because her finances were tight, she moved in with her aunt and uncle for a period of time.

In a conversation with Housing.com, Neena shared, “I shifted to my aunt’s house, where I had stayed before. I thought I stayed there so much of the time, and I just came back to my house to sleep. Since Masaba was little then, my aunt used to help look after my baby. But one day, she threw me out in the middle of the night. She kicked me out. I had no money left. There was this one night where I had nowhere to go with a baby.”

“Before shifting with them, I had already told both of them that I am now going to be without a house, so are you okay with me moving in? They said yes, then. Now, my uncle felt very bad, so he shifted me to his mother-in-law’s house in Juhu, which had been shut for 20 years. There were cobwebs in the house, it looked rusty. I went there and cleaned that house with a small baby. But soon, I was asked to leave that house as well,” added Neena.

With no option left, Neena Gupta went to the builder she had paid for her new flat and requested for her money back. The Badhai Ho actress stated, “I asked him if it was possible to get my money back, I don’t want that house. He gave me money back, and didn’t even deduct a penny.”

For the unversed, Neena Gupta was in a relationship with cricketer Vivian Richards and welcomed her daughter, Masaba, and raised her alone.

