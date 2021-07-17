Finally, the day has arrived as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is premiering tonight on small screens. Over the last couple of months, we have been hearing some interesting behind-the-scene stories and tales of bonding between the new contestants. Till the season ends, we’re here to share all exciting updates on the show but today, we’ll be revisiting the winners of the previous 10 seasons.

Fasten your seat belts and let’s take a quick look at all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra came to the limelight after winning the Look of the Year contest for Femina Magazine in 1997. Unfortunately, her career has been passable with films like Thakshak and Bhopal Express in filmography. She won the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi by defeating contestants like Urvashi Sharma and Aditi Govitrikar.

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda is a renowned playback singer of Bollywood. For the unversed, she has also been a model and a VJ. She showed her different side to the people by winning the trophy in the second season. She made her Bollywood lead debut in Angry Indian Goddesses.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia is really a big name in the television industry. Much before winning KKK season 3, the actor had become a household name thanks to shows like Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many. He is still active as his Kumkum Bhagya stills enjoy an unprecedented love.

Aarti Chabria

Aarti Chabria shot to fame with multi-starrers like Awara Paagal Deewana, Shaadi No. 1 and Shootout At Lokhandwala. She won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 and glimpsed us with a daredevil side of hers.

Rajneesh Duggal

Much before entering the world of films, Rajneesh earned popularity with music videos in the early 2000s. He has been part of Bollywood films like 1920 and Karisma Kapoor-led Dangerous Ishq. He won the 5th season of KKK.

Ashish Chowdhry

Most of us know Ashish as Dhamaal’s Boman. The actor literally nailed the 6th season of the stunt-based reality show, just the way he nailed his character in Dhamaal.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, the name is enough! The actor earned huge fame in the television industry due to his acting chops and manly looks. In 2016, the actor conquered the winner’s place in KKK 7.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Channel V’s sensation, Shantanu Maheshwari stormed the screens with his debut in Dil Dosti Dance and there’s no looking back ever since. His participation in season 8 of KKK was a big surprise, but more than that, him being the winner left many jaw-dropped.

Punit Pathak

Punit Pathak, the magical dancer, is a product of Dance India Dance camp. He defeated Aditya Narayan, Ridhima Pandit and others to win the trophy in the 9th season.

Karishma Tanna

The s*xy and stunning beauty, Karishma Tanna amazed us with her capabilities in season 10. She won the trophy amid strong performers like Karan Patel and Dharmash Yelandee.

Nia Sharma

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, a limited edition of the show or could be termed as a spin-off, saw some amazing stunt work from participants. It was full of tough competitors like Aly Goni, Karan Wahi and others, but Nia managed to defeat them all.

Meanwhile, coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the show premieres today on Colors at 9 PM (every Saturday, Sunday).

