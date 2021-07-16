Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society’s Party Goes Haywire

In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers will see that Gokuldhaamwasis are having a jolly good time at the resort. Popatlal and his aids in sting operation are basking in the glory bestowed upon them. The resort, its ambience and the atmosphere is all charged up. The food is great and the resort’s hospitality, even better. Everyone is either gorging on the delish items on the menu or dancing away to the music.

In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bagha too is having a good time! That’s until he bites into chilli and starts feeling the heat go straight from the tongue to his head. Looking to cool off the burn, he picks up the nearest bottle of cold drink and does not put the bottle down until he has emptied the last drop from it. And as it puts the bottle down, he begins to feel funny, a little dizzy. He is struggling to maintain balance and is all wobbly. Seeing him behave funny, the women begin to wonder what has gone wrong. Of course, they figure out something is fishy with the cold drink that Bagha just drank and are now worried that others who have had the cold drink too may become affected by it. On the other hand, not only has Purush mandal seen all their party-sharty plans drowned by Bagha but now also realize that they are under the radar.

Bagha’s funny behaviour is slowly taking a completely different turn and his emotions are all over the place in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

But no one, except the Purush Mandal, is clear about what exactly happened to Bagha. Will Purush Mandal have to admit to their party plans and bring on the wrath of women? It’s beyond their imagination about what is going to happen to them when the women find out. But for you to find out what happens, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

