After offering a preview into the heartwarming conversation between him and Bharti Singh in a teaser, Maniesh Paul has released the first episode of his podcast shot in a studio.

Witty, spontaneous and a people’s person, Maniesh Paul is touted as a conversational wizard with his ability to engage in heartwarming conversations with anyone, making him one of the most loved hosts of the nation. Proving his incredible conversational skills, the actor and host launched ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’ on his YouTube channel presenting interesting chats with people from different walks of life.

Having invited guests ranging from a doctor, social media activist, hypnotherapist and influencer, Maniesh Paul welcomed the first celebrity on his show as his old friend Bharti Singh graced the show.

Owing to the affectionate bond shared by the duo and Maniesh Paul’s colloquial abilities, Bharti Singh put forth various aspects of her life, without any discomfort.

Bharti Singh unravelled various secrets of her life on ‘The Maniesh Paul Podcast’, narrating an emotional tale of friendship between her and Maniesh, when during their days on TV together, they would help each other financially, aiding one another’s homes.

During the conversation, Bharti Singh revealed how there were days when they would not have vegetables at home. “We would make black tea and eat with parathas. Or eat roti and salt.”

After shooting four episodes virtually that shed light on the varied aspects of the pandemic, Maniesh Paul shifted to the studio welcoming guests to present untold stories from their lives.

Over the years Maniesh Paul has scaled an inspirational journey having begun as an RJ, VJ, actor, singer to also being touted as the ‘Sultan of the Stage’ today. Currently gearing up for his upcoming next with Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul promises intriguing performances in multiple characters, including a few announced projects.

