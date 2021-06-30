Aaya Na Tu by singer Arjun Kanungo has added a feather to its cap. The song, also featuring Momina Mustehsan has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube, and the singer is naturally elated. Read on to know what he said.

“I am nothing but thrilled to have received so much love from audiences across the globe for ‘Aaya na tu’. As an artiste, there is no better feeling than being appreciated for your work,” Arjun told IANS about the number, which was released in 2018.

Arjun Kanungo’s Aaya Na Tu currently has 100,097,797 views on YouTube.

“It is one of those songs that is really close to my heart, and I am glad that people are still enjoying it! I hope to continue entertaining my fans with more such songs,” said Arjun Kanungo, who is known for belting out songs such as “Baaki baatein peene baad”, “La la la” and “Gallan tipsiyan”.

In case you missed the track, check it out here:

On the occasion of World Music Day, Arjun Kanungo opened up on what the day means to him. He said, “Every day is music day for a musician like me, but whenever there is a day like this it’s a good time to go back to your roots and remember why you started all of it. Introspection helps one to improve one’s craft.” Before telling all aspiring musicians to follow their passion with their heart and soul. He said, “There will be numerous roadblocks ahead of you, but you have to build up the strength mentally to overcome them. Never go lax on your practice and never consider any work as small.” (Inputs from IANS)

The singer’s most recent track is “Famous”. He was also seen acting in the Salman Khan-starrer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” earlier this year.

