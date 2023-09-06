Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo, who made waves with his number ‘Khoon Choos Le’ in the 2013 film ‘Go Goa Gone’, is celebrating his birthday in style in Bangkok with his wife Carla Dennis. He said “everyday feels like a celebration.”

Arjun Kanugo said: “To us, every day feels like a celebration when we’re together. By the grace of the divine, it has been a remarkable journey, and I believe it’s a blessing to receive such overwhelming love from our dear ones and fans. Their heartfelt wishes have made my birthday even more special, and I am genuinely blessed.”

Showcasing his birthday celebrations on social media, the actor shared on his Instagram, a video of his wife, Carla, greeting him with a heartfelt birthday song, where she too partook in the joys of celebrating her husband’s special day.

This birthday bash marks a double celebration for the couple, as this whole journey started with the two celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Bali, Indonesia just a month ago, which they celebrated in full style.

The singer-actor, tied the knot with his wife Carla Dennis Kanungo, on August 10, 2022, but due to the couple’s hectic work schedules they couldn’t celebrate their first anniversary on time. But the delay did end up making for a double celebration after all.

The singer is best known for his songs ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Ek Dafaa’, ‘Fursat’, ‘Tum Ho Na’, ‘Waada Hai’ and ‘Gallan Tipsiyaan’ among many others, which propelled him to great fame and success.

Kanungo, who turned 33 recently, has just released his second album ‘Industry 2’, while his song ‘Ilzaam’ from the previous album, ‘Industry’ has already garnered 75 million views on YouTube.

