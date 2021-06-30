Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the titular character, is one of the most loved shows on Indian television currently. This Sony Entertainment show makes a regular appearance in the top shows on the TRP charts due to its amazing performances, gripping storyline and twist-and-turns. But did you know there was a list the makers went through before Rupali was brought on board?

This is true. Like any movie or show, the titular role of this much-loved show was taken to several leading ladies before Ganguly was finalized. Wondering who these actresses were? Well, scroll down, and you will have your answer.

From Mona Singh to Sakshi Tanwar, Shweta Tiwari & More – here the list of actors who reportedly said no to or were rejected by the makers of Anupamaa.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh became a house household by playing the titular character in Jassi Jais Koi Nahi. Since then, she has featured in a number of other shows, including Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se as well as Bollywood film 3 Idiots. As reported by india.com, Mona was the first actor who the makers of Anupamaa approached to play the titular role. But, due to unknown reasons, she rejected the offer.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar needs no introduction. After gaining fame as Parvati Agarwal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Ms Tanwar also impresses us in shows like Devi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ek Thhi Naayika and more. As per the above-mentioned portal, Sakshi was even approached for the role of Anupamaa, but she declined the offer. The reason behind this is said to be the web series and Bollywood projects coming her way.

Shweta Tiwari

Be it 2001 or 2021, Shweta Tiwari is ruling our hearts right from being Perena in Kasautii Zindagii Kay to the soon to release Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports, Shweta was approached to play the lead in this daily soap but rejected it in favour of the Colors’ reality show, for which she was in Cape Town recently.

Gauri Pradhan

Gauri Pradhan, who is known for her in shows like Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Tu Aashiqui, was apparently one of the early choices for the role of Anupamaa. As per reports by the above portal, Gauri even gave a screen test for the role as the makers then thought she was apt for it. However, things did not work out as they didn’t find her personality in allegiance with the role.

Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar gained recognition for her portrayal as Kumkum in the soap opera Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. As per reports, the makers of Anupamaa approached Juhi to play the titular role, but she turned down the offer in favour of another daily soap. She currently essays the role of opted Renuka Tiwari in Hamari Wali Good News.

Shveta Salve

Last on our list is actress Shveta Salve. As per reports, the makers found her to be the perfect choice to play the role now essayed by Rupali Ganguly but didn’t bring her on board due to her high fee demands.

Would you have liked to see any of these actresses instead of Rupali Ganguly in and as Anupamaa? Do let us know in the comments.

