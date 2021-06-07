Shweta Tiwari has been putting on a brave face and dealing with life like a queen. Her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been claiming malicious attacks one after another on her but the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress in a recent interview revealed that her kids are her priority and that up-downs are a part of life.

Advertisement

Denying all the allegations accused by her husband, Shweta revealed that she has kept Abhinav informed about the whereabouts of her son, Reyansh.

Advertisement

Talking to Times Of India, Shweta Tiwari spoke about ups and downs in life and revealed that her kids are her priority. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 actress said, “Ups and downs are a part of life. But if you keep your goals, priorities and responsibilities aside and run after those problems or those creating those problems, then you will feel lost in life. My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run.”

Adding that she doesn’t live her life by someone else’s moral compass, Shweta added, “I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them.”

Shweta Tiwari concluded and said, “If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (there is no place for anyone, other than my children and my family, in my life).”

For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Shubhangi Atre: “COVID-19 Emergence Has Unleashed Some Drastic Consequences”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube