Hina Khan is one of the most successful actresses on our Indian television. She has been grabbing all the limelight as her music video with Shaheer Sheikh launched, and fans cannot get over it. Well, the actress rose to fame with her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But did you know? Before becoming a household name with this show, she was a part of Indian Idol in 2008?

Hina ruled everyone’s heart with her ‘sankari bahu’ avatar in YRKKH. Fans were heartbroken when she bid adieu to the show. When she participated in Bigg Boss 11, we all saw her real avatar and realised that she is a very good singer. And it looks like she knew about her talent before anyone else, and hence she decided to audition for the singing reality show.

Not many know about this, but Hina Khan had managed to make it to the top 30 in Delhi of Indian Idol auditions in 2008. She got no further in Indian Idol at that time but then rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She even participated in other reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

When Hina Khan participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a senior, she revealed how back in her college days in Delhi, she along with her friends, had auditioned for a competition for the show in a mall. She told BB 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya that he was the special guest over there and had selected her as the winner. Hina even revealed that she was quite excited to receive the prize from him for the competition. Though Rahul did not remember this after Hina reminded him, he shook hands with her.

Well, now we would agree that whatever happens, happens for good because if Hina had been selected in Indian Idol, we might not have seen her in YRKKH. What do you have to say about this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

