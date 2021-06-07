The Family Man 2 was one of the most anticipated series of this year and ever since its release, fans have been only talking and praising the star performances by Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. Amul India, known for its creativity has used the characters from the show and dedicated a pictorial to the success of the same.

Manoj plays the role of a T.A.S.C force employee, Srikant Tiwari, and enjoys a massive fan following for his subtle yet kick-a** role in the series.

The Family Man 2 released on June 4, 2021. Directed by Raj and DK, the show stars Manoj Bajpayee as the lead and in the 2nd season, we also saw Samantha Akkineni giving a fantastic performance in the same. Amul took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Amul Topical: Popular streaming OTT series…”

Take a look at the pictorial here:

Isn’t that really amazing? Amul aces the pictorial game with The Family Man 2 yet again.

Meanwhile, the Manoj Bajpayee led series has been a hit on the OTT platform already and the makers have renewed it for the 4th season. Yes, you heard it right.

Talking about the third instalment in the series, a source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “The Family Man as a franchise puts the special forces on a mission that’s relevant in the present political scenarios. Through the lockdown last year, the creators of the series, Raj and DK, with their digital partner Amazon, decided to take the franchise forward by setting it in the Covid times.”

Elaborating further on The Family Man 3, the insider said, “Season 3 puts TASC against the enemies from China in the times when the entire world is fighting an invisible enemy in the form of this virus.”

What are your thoughts on Amul’s pictorial dedicated to Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s The Family Man 2? Tell us in the comments below.

