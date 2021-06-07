Dilip Joshi and his Jethalal have become a household name thanks to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s the show that has brought him to the much-deserved spotlight. He loves to stay away from the negative limelight, but once the actor had made a brutally honest statement that could have irked a few.

In a chat with Sight And Insight YouTube channel, Dilip Joshi was asked to put forth his views on nepotism in the entertainment industry. Not many would like but the actor went onto say that nepotism has been part of our culture. He explained it through a layman example.

Dilip Joshi had said, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business).

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further went onto add that he didn’t face any instance of nepotism. While he asserts that it’s part of the culture, he didn’t forget to add that chances should be given to other people too who don’t have a family background in a particular field. He even made it clear that if someone despite having a strong family background, isn’t capable of carrying the legacy, should be shown the doors.

Meanwhile, recently it was learned that Dilip Joshi is angry with his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor, Munmun Dutta, over her casteist remark. Reportedly, he schooled Munmun to be more responsible about her language and thoughts.

