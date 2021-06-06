Pearl V Puri is currently in 14-day Judicial custody by a local court in a minor r*pe case and television celebrities across the country have been pouring love, support and defend the Naagin 3 actor for the same. Puri’s ex-girlfriend Karishma Tanna has also extended her support for him and wrote ‘Truth shall prevail’ on her Instagram account.

For those of you who don’t know, Karishma and Pearl broke up last year and have never gone public with their relationship.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed that Karishma Tanna wanted to get married but Pearl V Puri wasn’t ready yet. “Karishma and Pearl have been each other’s emotional anchor in the last two years but they amicable decided to part ways two months ago. Apparently, Karishma wanted to get married soon but Pearl wasn’t ready for it and the duo decided to end it if there was no immediate future to be seen,” the source said.

We really hope that things worked out between Tanna and Puri, they both would have looked incredibly adorable together.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, opened up about arresting Pearl V Puri. He said, “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered case under Section 376 (r*pe) of IPC and Protection of Children from S*xual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012.” Patil added that Pearl V Puri is remanded in police custody by Vasai court. He refused to comment further as the case falls under POCSO Act.

Pearl is a popular name in the television industry and has done shows like Naagin 3, Naagarjuna Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar.

What are your thoughts on Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna’s breakup? Tell us in the comments below.

