Neha Kakkar is celebrating her 33rd birthday today with her family and husband Rohanpreet Singh. On the occasion of the same, Rohan has shared a mushy post on Instagram with a heartfelt caption that will leave you spellbound. Read to know more details below.

This is the first birthday that the singer is celebrating with husband Rohan and we can’t wait for them to share more fun pictures with their fans on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Rohanpreet Singh shared a mushy post wishing his wife and ‘queen’ Neha Kakkar. He wrote, “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar 👸🏻❤️ Today Is Your Birthday 🎂 Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love. 🎂❤️ I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!!👸🏻❤️ God Bless You Nehu My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️”

That’s one heart touching post, isn’t it?

Fans were quick to acknowledge Rohanpreet Singh’s post for Neha Kakkar and started pouring love for her in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday queen…..❤️ Love u loads ❤️💞😍😘😘😘”. Another fan wrote, “Wish uuu very very hppy brday neha mam 😍😍😍😍 stay healthy and stay safe 🔥🔥🔥🔥 tussi edaaa. Hiii trkiyaaa krdeeeee roooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

How sweet!

Happy birthday, Neha Kakkar!

What are your thoughts on Rohanpreet Singh’s birthday wish for his wife Neha? Tell us in the comments below.

