Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows of Star Plus. The show is currently focusing on Vanraj and Kavya’s marriage and Anu’s cancer. Well, the show took a new turn when Apurva Agnihotri entered as Dr Adavit Khanna. But as per the latest reports, his journey in the show has ended.

Apurva played a crucial role in saving Anu’s life after she was detected with cancer. Fans loved his stint in the show, and we are sure that this news might break a lot of hearts. Keep reading further to know more about his exit.

Apurva Agnihotri’s journey has come to an end in Anupamaa. While exiting from the show, the actor took to Instagram to post a long note for the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi and the entire team. The actor also described his emotional journey.

In his post, Apurva Agnihotri wrote, “And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes, but a journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness, and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors. Because our industry and workplace sometimes due to the pressures, forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP.. “

Apurva further continued, “The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself.. Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude. Here’s to creating magic together.” Check out the post below:

Now Apurva Agnihotri’s exit makes us wonder what new twist awaits all the fans of Anupamaa. What do you think about Apurva’s exit from Anupamaa? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

