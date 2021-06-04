Television actress Madalsa Sharma says she wore a lehenga weighing 10 kilos for a wedding sequence in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s popular show “Anupamaa”. The actress wore the stunning pink lehenga for the wedding sequence of her character Kavya to Vanraj Shah.

Madalsa, who is married to actor Mimoh Chakraborty, says it was a challenge wearing the lehenga.

“The lehenga I was wearing for my wedding weighed almost 10 kilos. It was a challenge, but I gave it my best,” Madalsa Sharma said.

Currently, in Anupamaa, Kavya’s dream of getting hitched to Vanraj has come true. Although Vanraj was having second thoughts about marrying her, he took the step at the last moment.

