Actor Vijay Varma uploaded a fun video on Thursday, from the set of his recent web series “OK Computer”.

In the video he posted on Instagram Story, Vijay is seen in get-up as Saajan Kundu. He swings a long wire around himself while co-star Radhika Apte stands nearby talking to the crew. Vijay then moves to one side smiling, letting the camera crew pass.

“#Behindthescenes, @itsvijayvarma aka Saajan Kundu aka Nature Boy,” Vijay Varma captioned the video, referring to the fact that they were filming in the outdoors amidst the backdrop of woods.

The actor had garnered positive reviews for his performance in OK Computer that also starred Jackie Shroff.

Vijay Varma will soon be seen in “Darlings” starring Alia Bhatt, “Fallen” with Sonakshi Sinha, as well as “Hurdang” with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal.

