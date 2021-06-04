The Family Man 2 released today, and here’s an update on the next instalment in the franchise. As per a recent media report, after fighting Pakistan (in season 1) and Sri Lanka (in season 2), Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari and his gang at Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) will now take on India’s enemy to the northeast.

Advertisement

As revealed in the post-credit scenes of The Family Man 2, season 3 will be set in the Covid times and will see Srikant and team not fight the invisible virus, but the Chinese troops.

Advertisement

Scroll down to know some more details of the next instalment.

Talking about the third instalment in the series, a source close to the production told Pinkvilla, “The Family Man as a franchise puts the special forces on a mission that’s relevant in the present political scenarios. Through the lockdown last year, the creators of the series, Raj and DK, with their digital partner Amazon, decided to take the franchise forward by setting it in the Covid times.”

Elaborating further on The Family Man 3, the insider said, “Season 3 puts TASC against the enemies from China in the times when the entire world is fighting an invisible enemy in the form of this virus.”

Shedding some more light on The Family Man 3, the source said that the Chinese mission to destroy India is called “Guan Yu”. For those who do not know, Guan Yu was a Military officer during the late Eastern Han dynasty of China, and he is worshipped by Chinese people today. Talking about it, the insider said, “Whether the story and mission have some historic relevance to the Guan Yu or not is something that one would discover when the third season takes the digital world by storm.”

Summing up this development, the source said that after Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Srikant Tiwari and his gang would go on a covert mission taking on the Chinese troops.

The source also mentions that while The Family Man took place in Mumbai, Delhi and Kashmir and season 2 in Chennai, London, Mumbai and Delhi, The Family Man 3 will be set in the North East belt of India. They added that a major part of season 3 would be set in Nagaland as well as Delhi and Mumbai.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh Would Eat Eggs Before Romantic Scenes With Hina Khan In Baarish Ban Jaana

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube