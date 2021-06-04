The quest for vaccines in the country right now is the major subject. Amid that reports of people choosing dubious methods to acquire one is also a common phenomenon. Former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon was accused of getting her jab from a centre in Thane faking as a essential worker. Soon after, she found herself amid a controversy, and turns out she had to come out to clarify things.

As per her representatives, actor Saumya Tandon recently has fallen prey to false information and unverified claims floating around. There are reports that the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress took her first Covid vaccine jab from a facility in Thane by dubious means. This is completely untrue. Tandon herself took to Instagram and Twitter to clarify that the rumours are baseless and there is no truth to them as per her. Below is all you need to know about the matter, and also what Saumya exactly has to say.

Taking to her social media front, Saumya Tandon cleared that the reports of her illegally taking a jab weren’t true. She agrees that she has taken the first dose, but from a facility that is near her residence. She requested her fans and people to not believe in unverified reports and claims.

“Contrary to some media reports claiming that I have taken my first Covid vaccine dose from a facility in thane by dubious means is untrue. I have taken my first jab but from a centre near my house following proper procedures. Please don’t believe in unverified reports and claims,” Saumya Tandon tweeted.

For the unversed, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress was accused of taking her first dose of vaccination against COVID from Thane parking plazas Covid hospital. As the news spread, the Thane Municipal Corporation took the matter into cognizance. They have said that an investigation has been ordered in the same.

Before Saumya Tandon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s cousin Meera Chopra was also accused of taking her jab through dubious means. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

