The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has created massive havoc in the country. The devastation has prompted many to book their slots for vaccination but the country is currently facing a shortage of the vaccine especially for those under the age of 45 years. Amidst this crisis, actress Meera Chopra tried to get her first dose of vaccination by using unfair means.

Advertisement

Actress Meera, who is the second cousin of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is one of the popular artists in the south film industry. She began her career by acting in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut with the horror-comedy, Gang Of Ghosts in 2014. She then appeared in another horror flick, 1920: London (2016).

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, actress Meera Chopra was administered the vaccine yesterday at Thane, near Mumbai, in the Parking Plaza vaccination centre. She even posted a picture on her Twitter and Instagram account. However, soon her unfair means saw the light of the day when Niranjan Davkhare, MLC and BJP’s Thane unit president uploaded a picture of her identity card where her designation was mentioned as that of a supervisor.

Advertisement

The report further mentioned that actress Meera’s identity car belongs to an agency called Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd. Niranjan Davkhare alleges that the actress had flashed this card so as to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Soon after, the actress received flak for her unethical means of procuring vaccine jab. She then immediately took down her picture from her social media accounts.

Niranjan Davkhare then went on to share a video on social media demanding an enquiry be done on this episode. He also demanded to know whether the actress was indeed employed by Om Sai Aarogya Care Pvt Ltd or was given the card to get the vaccine jab.

Must Read: Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Top Highest May Grossers List; Irrfan Khan Leaves His Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube