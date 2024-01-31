Actress Meera Chopra dropped a bomb on her ardent fans announcing her wedding. Meera Chopra was part of the National Economic Conclave by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, as a panelist. At the event, Chopra revealed she is getting married in March 2024. Scroll below for all the details!

While the actress couldn’t control her excitement for this new chapter in her life, she refused to divulge any details about her groom. Keeping it a secret, Meera said it was too early to discuss him.

More details about Meera Chopra’s wedding

Meera Chopra was at the event that explored the challenges and opportunities on the path to PM Narendra Modi’s Vision Bharat – A $5 trillion economy. In an interaction with paparazzi, after the event, she said, “I am getting married. The preparations are on. It’s happening in March and it’s not happening in Mumbai. It’s a destination wedding, taking place in Rajasthan. It will be a classic, traditional Hindu wedding. I feel that is the right way to do it.”

When asked whether her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra is invited to the wedding, she said, “Of course, they are invited. They will attend the wedding if they are not busy.”

Meera Chopra’s Equation with Priyanka Chopra

Earlier, in an interview with koimoi, when asked Meera if she would take any tips from her sister “Mimi didi”, she was quoted saying, “I wouldn’t take any tips because I have been working for so many years in the South. And I think that I am a very good actress. But of course, I look up to Priyanka. Not only our family, but everybody who is not from the industry, who is just a newcomer, should look up to her because she was completely new with no industry background when she came to the industry. What she has achieved is all because of her hard work and dedication.”

Meera Chopra’s Work Front

Meera Chopra has been part of the showbiz for almost two decades now. She began her career in 2005 with the Tamil film ‘Anbe Aaruyire.’ Ever since, the actress has been a renowned name in the Tamil and Telugu industry. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Gang of Ghosts. The movie was a box office dud, starring Sharman Joshi and Mahi Gill, among others.

The actress was last seen in Safed, 2023, which premiered on Zee5.

