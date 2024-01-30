After ruling the Television industry for years, Ankita Lokhande finally entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. She entered the controversial reality show with her husband, Vicky Jain, and their relationship went through a lot of ups and downs. During their stint, the couple was often seen getting into arguments and fights over petty things. After 3.5 months, the show finally concluded, and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner.

The Pavitra Rishta actress left everyone shocked when she got evicted in 4th place on finale night. After her exit from the show, even Salman Khan expressed displeasure over her eviction and said that he expected her to be in the top 2. She was in the top 5 with Mannara Chopra, Munawar, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey.

Now, a day after Bigg Boss 17’s grand finale, Ankita Lokhande took to social media to drop a video expressing gratitude to those who supported her throughout. The actress also reacted to losing out on the winner’s trophy to Munawar Faruqui and said, “Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti.” Taking to Instagram, Mrs Jain shared a video that captures her journey from her debut TV show, Pavitra Rishta to her time inside the Bigg Boss house with husband Vicky Jain. Thanking her army, Ankita penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai.”

“Ofcourse there were ups and downs…few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi for you guys. Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance,” read her note further.

Showering love and praises on the actress, Ankita Lokhande’s fans couldn’t stop lauding the actress in the comments section of her Insta post. A section also trolled the actress as a user wrote, “Zindegi mei ek show karke bass isi k naam se sympathy leni hai aunty ko,” while another said, “Laugh harder, Yehlog talented artist se daily soap wali ki comparaison krrha air udhar unke idol Munawar k gaana use karri hai stories lagane k Liye.”

A third one wrote, “Naam bhi copy hai Rubiholics ka Or tum fake thi is liye haari ho simple And tumne koi bhi rishta nhi bnaya hai to jhoote tag se bahar aao nikal k. Ek rishta leke gyi thi sath me uska bhi mazak bnwaya hai. Dusra munna tumko dost smjta tha lekin tum dono Miya biwi hmesha peeth piche chhura maarte the. Tum to 5th pr thi shukr mnao Arun ki place tumhe de di bigg boss ne. Badi aai rishto wali. #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruqui.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Meanwhile, soon after her exit, Ankita Lokhande has already announced her next project. The actress will next be seen in Randeep Hooda’s ‘Veer Savarkar’ which will hit the big screens on March 22.

Coming back what are your thoughts on Archana err Ankita Lokhande’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house? Do let us know.

