Munawar Faruqui might’ve won Bigg Boss 17, but contestants like Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain were a few of the primary reasons why fans stuck till the final session of the show. Out of all contestants, Vicky Jain emerged as the dark horse of this season. Yes, he got eliminated in the finale week, but he entered the show with his only identification being “Ankita Lokhande’s husband.”

He still bettered the likes of Isha Malviya, Anurag Dobhal, and many more contestants who were known more than him before the show started. Because of all these reasons and many more, Colors has decided not to let him go even after the Bigg Boss 17 finale has concluded.

Yes, we might see Bigg Boss yet again teasing him in his signature ‘Vicky Bhaiya’ style, and this time, it could be for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Earlier, we had seen how, after earning great popularity with Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik was also sent to Bigg Boss OTT 2. Looks like the makers will do the same with Vicky Jain as well.

Will Ankita Lokhande enter Bigg Boss OTT 3?

As per folks down at Bollywood Bubble, the rumors currently state that Vicky will enter the show as a solo contestant. It’s a wise decision because Bigg Boss 17 turned out to be a tough season for the married couple. Yesterday, after the finale, Ankita was seen leaving the sets in a distressed mood, and she didn’t even pose with her husband for the media.

Why it’s a wise decision?

At this point, Vicky Jain knows the rules of the game, and without Ankita Lokhande by his side, he would have the freedom to play the way he likes it. Her support in Bigg Boss 17 was eclipsed by the possessiveness she had for him, which also garnered her the tag of being an ‘insecure wife.’

Salman Khan shocked!

Ankita Lokhande‘s elimination from Bigg Boss 17 surprised Salman Khan, who said, “I am shocked. I thought you would become the winner & I am shocked that you are not. I don’t know what has happened that you have come out of the house. The whole team is shocked. Last year, I thought Priyanka Chahar Chaudhury would win, and this year, I had the feeling that Ankita would win. Aur jitne bhi Bigg Boss seasons huye hai; I think this [Ankita’s journey] must have been the toughest journey of all time.”

Vicky Jain might even win Bigg Boss OTT 3!

Yes, we know it’s too early to make any comment on this, but with the kind of love Vicky received in Bigg Boss 17, he might even surpass any contestant to reach the finale and lift the trophy.

