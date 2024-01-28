After 3.5 months, television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss 17, concluded with Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The comedian, who earlier won the title of Lock Upp, lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra, who turned out to be the first and second runner-up of the season, respectively. It was a long night and a long finale that went beyond 6 hours of its scheduled time. At around 9 o’clock, Salman Khan took over hosting duties and entertained fans till midnight.

The superstar also welcomed his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to the show. During the season, Khan Brothers were seen hosting the show on Sunday, mocking and joking about contestants’ antics inside the show. However, during the finale, Salman was teased by Bharti Singh after she asked him about Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage.

It all happened when Arbaaz Khan arrived on the stage with brother Sohail Khan, and the makers played ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra’ in the background. Later, when they appeared, Bharti Singh teased Arbaaz about not being invited to his wedding, reacting to which he joked, “Agli wali mein bula lenge,” leaving everyone visibly shocked. However, he quickly adds, “kisi aur ki.”

Later, when Bharti Singh asks Salman Khan about his reaction to Arbaaz’s second marriage, the Tiger 3 actor says he doesn’t listen to anyone. Salman tells Bharti, “Arbaaz sunta nahi kisika, agar suna hota toh…,” leaving everyone in splits as he seemingly hinted at his first wife and marriage with Malaika Arora.

Earlier, Bollywood’s veteran screenwriter and Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, had reacted to Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage with Sshura and told News18, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature and can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy then nothing else matters. He just mentioned that he was going to get married and I said that’s fine. I also feel that it’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

For the unversed, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony at his residence in the presence of their families and close friends on December 24.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s reaction to Arbaaz Khan’s marriage? Do let us know.

