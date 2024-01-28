Bigg Boss 17 is finally ready to reveal the name of the winner of the most real season of the reality show in a history of around 18 years. The grand finale will see Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey fighting it out for the winning trophy. However, the voting trends suggest the final battle between Munawar and Abhishek.

Since day 1, Munawar has projected himself as the winner of the show, displaying the qualities of a winner with what he said and what he did not say on the show. However, the hero of the show emerged as Abhishek Kumar, who won the hearts of the nation, putting his insecurities on the pedestal along with his shortcomings and mistakes.

Abhishek was portrayed as the villain on the show on the premiere day, and the initial episodes that followed after Isha Malviya portrayed an image of her so-called ex-boyfriend as a woman beater. However, things changed once people witnessed Abhishek’s side of the story and his apologetic behavior, rage, and temper issues.

When Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show, the audience immediately had a change of heart for Abhishek. While his devil-turned-prince story had a great impact on the audiences, here are five reasons why I think that he has all the potential to snatch the Bigg Boss 17 winner title from already assumed winner Munawar Faruqui.

‘Main Aisa Hi Hoon’ Attitude

Abhishek, when he entered the show, was tagged as a suspicious contestant with rigged fights, and even Bigg Boss questioned the fakeness in his fights. It was assumed that he had copied the behaviors and mannerisms of the GOAT Bigg Boss winner, Siddharth Shukla, and was behaving like him. However, as the show progressed, Abhishek, with his Main aisa hi hoon attitude, won hearts. His changed image and, over time, changed demeanor on the show truly brought him to the forefront with a potential to win the show.

Just Another Confused Youth

Initially, while Abhishek came across as a brat, he eventually turned into people’s favorite and came across as just another confused youth who has been subjected to a lot of grill sessions. Eventually, he shifted gears and started coming across as an easy-to-please personality. He was vulnerable, insecure yet strong, emotional, and a work in progress.

The Rage VS Respect

The Udaariyan actor started the show with a rage that was displayed in an ugly-uglier-ugliest way. However, the tables turned when Abhishek respected Isha and Samarth’s relationship and even tried to crack a civil bond with Samarth Jurel. This started his journey to redeem his respect on the show.

The Dilemma VS Dependable Act

Abhishek’s dilemma has always been something that grabbed people’s attention. Despite Isha treating him at her convenience, he has always shown a soft corner for her ex and repeatedly admitted his one-sided love towards her. He turned dependable when he took the high road and maintained a distance. His winning moment on the show came when Isha’s father himself acknowledged his daughter’s unfair behavior towards Abhishek!

Rising From The Ashes

Abhishek Kumar rose from the ashes after getting evicted from the show when the power was given to Ankita Lokhande, but his redemption was celebrated when Salman Khan reinstated him, highlighting all the unfair poking against him. Since then, there has been no turning back for Abhishek Kumar. Right from his social media following to his chances of winning, everything has increased phenomenally.

In a turn of events, Abhishek definitely might snatch the trophy from Munawar Faruqui! Hope the best man wins today!

