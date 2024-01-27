Bigg Boss 17 is finally coming to an end, and while Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey will fight it out in the final leg of voting, there is one thing that needs to be acknowledged. This season of the reality show was by far the most real season ever.

Be it Munawar’s caught-in-between loving two girls story or Isha Talwar’s immature emotions torn between love and hate, thinking of herself as smart enough to fool the world. Be it Abhishek Kumar’s helplessness for his one-sided love for Isha or Mannara Chopra’s incapability to handle her mood swings and accepting the same, coming back to apologize once her mood settles down.

Be it Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s tumultuous relationship or Arun Mashettey’s non-mingling yet holding-the-fort-when-needed attitude, Bigg Boss this season has brought the most real contestants ever and has shown their most real, unapologetic-sides. Contestants who truly behaved what they were, minus the drama.

Now, as the show comes to an end, there has been strong speculation about the two names who will stand on the stage with Salman Khan. Going by the voting trends, the two names are Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. In fact, string buzz suggests that Abhishek might win the season.

However, I have my reasons to believe that it will be Munawar Faruqui who will snatch the trophy from Abhishek Kumar! Here are my five strong arguments to believe Munawar Faruqui might lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy tomorrow.

Munawar Faruqui – The Rule-Follower

Interestingly, while he may be the mastermind of the show, he is also the one who understood the show and respected its rules. In fact, from start to finish, Munawar might be the only contestant who has followed all the rules set up by Bigg Boss. Be it speaking in Hindi or not being physical, the stand-up comedian has done it all.

No Violent or Aggressive Side

The 32-year-old has never shown a violent or aggressive streak on the show. Despite his personal life being put on a pedestal, he has never crossed his line with anyone. In fact, he understood what it was like to be on National Television and always tried to maintain the decorum as much as he could.

Everyone Hated Yet Loved Him

Throughout Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande‘s close friend Munna was never called out by anyone. He was criticized for being shrewd, for being heartless, and over-practical, but all behind his back. In fact, those who claim to hate him also have maintained a friendship with him, be it Isha or Vicky.

Never Disrespected Anyone

In his entire journey of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar never disrespected anyone, hitting them below the belt. Neither did he say anything about the women in the house, nor did he have ego battles with the male contestants. In fact, he might be the only contestant who fought and voiced his opinion, but still, people wanted him in their lives.

No Personal Agendas!

Munawar Faruqui’s journey in the Bigg Boss house might be divided into two parts – before Ayesha Khan’s entry and after Ayesha Khan’s entry. While the entire house went against him, he made sure to turn the tables, and the tables did turn. But despite that, he never tried to bring his personal stories to win the sympathy card, nor did he bring anyone else’s outside life and turn it into gossip instead!

Well, hopefully, after Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui will turn out to be the deserving winner of Bigg Boss 17. Stay tuned to Koimoi.

