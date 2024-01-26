Bigg Boss 17 is finally on its last leg! The show, which went on air in mid-October last year, currently has its top 5 contestants – Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty – inside the house. As the show’s grand finale is just 48 hours away, fans have been rooting for their favorite contestant to lift the trophy. In the past few weeks, we saw Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan being shown the exit doors.

While the controversial reality show is in the news for its grand finale, its ex-contestant, Vicky Jain, has been in the headlines for altogether different reasons. Despite being warned not to party at their house by Ankita, the businessman was seen partying outside with ex-contestants like Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya.

Soon after photos of Bigg Boss 17’s ex-contestants partying together went viral, netizens dug out Vicky Jain’s photo with influencer Purva Rana and called it ‘cozy.’ In one photo, the star husband is seen standing closely to the influencer, while another photo sees him posing in a group with Isha, Sana and Ayesha. Moments after this, Ankita Lokhande’s fans slammed her husband and called him names.

Now, Purva Rana has addressed the trolls and slammed haters who are looking for drama. Reacting to a comment, she wrote, “Why so much of hate guys??? Both of my besties are super happy, most fun & together for life. Don’t look for drama coz no one is going to get any.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purva Rana (@purva_rana)

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Hate women like Dana who goes after married man and this man is so desperate about women too he shouldn’t get married in the first place if he wants to be with the bunch of women all the time.”

While another said, “Galti se yeh photo ankita tk ni pauchni chaiye,” a third one wrote, “Bicky was waiting desperately to spend time alone with sana and ayesha… Lusty night u know.”

Meanwhile ever since Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande entered the house, their relationship went through many ups and downs. While they were often seen fighting over petty issues, Ankita was time and again calling this marriage a bad decision.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this viral photo of Vicky Jain? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: “Ankita Lokhande Is Seeking Sympathy By Dragging Sushant Singh Rajput’ Name,” Vicky Jain’s Mother Makes Shocking Claims In ‘Half-Asleep’ State – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News