Recently, after 3.5 months, TV’s most loved reality show, Bigg Boss 17, concluded. The show, which aired in mid-October last year, saw Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra turned out to be the first and second runner-ups, while Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey were evicted in fourth and fifth position, respectively.

However, soon after the winner was announced, netizens took to social media to call it a ‘fixed winner’ while slamming makers for making the comedian win the show. During his stint on the show, the comedian was called out by his ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan for cheating and double dating while they were close.

Now, in the latest interview, Bigg Boss 17 Munawar Faruqui spoke about being called a cheater on the show. While he refrained from defending himself, he quipped that it bothers him when people call him names. He told India Today, “It really bothers me and I am not proud of it at all. But one needs to understand that I had my reasons. I do not take this tag and even though I can, I do not want to defend myself. I would rather move on from it and emerge as a better person. I don’t want to drag it and make it bigger. It any way had become such a huge topic on the show. It bothers me and there’s more truth to it but I want things to open up organically.”

Later, when Munawar Faruqui was asked about being called a fixed winner of Bigg Boss 17, he recalled the time he used to buy and collect photos of Salman Khan. He states, “When I was a child living in a small town, I would buy and collect photos of actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Govinda. So when that boy gets to share the stage with Salman, I need to express what I am feeling. Also, I am a storyteller, a writer and a shayar, so I will have a different way to express my emotions.”

“I have seen Salman sir once a year during Eid in theatres while growing up. It’s a big moment for me to now interact with him. Hence, I have to evoke my past to express how happy and proud I feel about my growth. It’s never for sympathy but just to tell people I have come this far,” he concluded.

Munawar Faruqui further states that he often wonders how Salman Khan would think if he was in a similar situation. Or even Karan Johar, for that matter, who gave me so much positivity when he was in such a dark phase.

