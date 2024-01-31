Late legendary actress Sridevi was the first female superstar to rule Bollywood. Owing to the years she gave to the industry, she became a prominent name who worked with multiple superstars during the peak of her career. Be it her 1986 Nagina with Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri, Laadla with Anil Kapoor, MOM with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, or English Vinglish with Adil Hussain- Sridevi carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry and how.

In 2018, the whole nation was left in shock when news of her sudden demise surfaced on the web, taking it by storm. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when her Khuda Gawah co-star Amitabh Bachchan had showered a truck full of roses on the actress. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Not many know Sridevi was not fully convinced to play the lead opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Mukul S. Anand’s Khuda Gawah. But do you know what it took to make her give a nod for the role? Well, a truck full of roses sent by the megastar. The late actress was mighty impressed after Big B showered roses on her. While it left an impact on her mind and heart, she still wasn’t confident to agree to the role. However, later, she put up a condition in front of the makers, saying that she would star in the film alongside Big B only if she played the role of wife and mother.

The heartwarming incident was remembered by late choreographer Saroj Khan in Sridevi’s book ‘The Eternal Goddess.’ She revealed, “We were filming a song when the truck arrived. They made Sridevi stand near it, and the whole carrier tilted over, showering roses on her. It was quite a visual.” To star the iconic pair in their film, filmmaker Manoj Desai and director Mukul Anand accepted the same, and they finally came together for one of the biggest hits in their career.

In the same book, Saroj Khan also opened up about the chartbuster song ‘Jumma Chumma’ and its placement in ‘Ram Ki Seeta Shyam Ki Geeta’, where Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan had to play double roles. She had said, “The sequence had Amitabh as a cop catching a pickpocket Sridevi red-handed. When she asks what she can bribe him with, he asks for a chumma.”

Since ‘Ram Ki Seeta Shyam Ki Geeta’ didn’t see the light of day, it was later picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar in Hum (1991).

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan’s sweet gesture for Sridevi? Do let us know.

