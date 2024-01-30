Shah Rukh Khan is called King for a reason! He’s a name that everyone loves, and his followers can cross every limit to see just a glimpse of the superstar. SRK, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, has time and again witnessed his diehard fans going above and beyond and doing the weirdest things to get his attention. However, his reaction to an emotional fan recently surfaced on the web in a video, and it has left the internet melting. Here’s all you need to know.

Badshah was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki after taking the box offices by storm with Atlee’s Jawan and Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan. The superstar, who has a number of Instagram fan pages to his account, was recently seen comforting a fan at an event. Scroll down as we bring you details.

Recently, one of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan pages shared a heartwarming video of the superstar meeting his fans at a Dunki event. Looking dapper in a black t-shirt, cargo pants, and leather jacket, SRK is seen hugging the fan, who breaks down, seeing his favorite superstar present in front of him. After giving his warmth to the fan, SRK carefully listens to his fan and later comforts him. After taking care of him, SRK stands by his side and they pose for a picture-perfect photo.

The video which recently surfaced on the web, has already sent the netizens into a meltdown. It not only gave goosebumps to SRK fans but also made them emotional. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “All SRK fans who are manifesting to meet Shah will meet him soon your comments are justifying your love for him.”

Another said, “Shah took care of me the same way when i got emotional meeting him for the first time,” third netizen commented, “The way Shah adores people setup huge example that mankind is still exist.”

A fourth user wrote, “That guy’s hand was shivering I would have done the same and Shah would had a hard time in comforting me.” Watch the video and keep tissues handy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

On the work front, after releasing Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in the same year, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next for 2024.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable video with a fan? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Fighter Impact: Fans Demand Shah Rukh Khan & Hrithik Roshan’s Face Off In Spy Universe & Cancel Tiger Vs Pathaan, “Salman Khan S*cks” Reacts A Netizen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News