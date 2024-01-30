Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park is already in the making. In fact, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is even ready with two to three scenes from the film. At least, this is what RK has confirmed in a recent media interaction. The superstar recently received the Best Actor Filmfare Award, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt, who grabbed the trophy for Best Actress for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Animal has been the subject of a lot of criticism and backlash ever since the film was released. Some bashed it for being misogynistic, and some called it way too violent. But despite all this criticism, the film collected over 500 crore at the box office.

Talking about the sequel of the film, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Regarding Animal Park, he (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting. Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper, and more complex. He can do anything.

Defending the criticism against the film, the actor celebrated its flaws, stating that it started a conversation around toxic masculinity. Highlighting why a film like Animal is important, the actor said, “If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realize it. You can make a film about the wrong person, and it should be made. Because if you don’t make a film on them, society will never improve.”

Now, as Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor gear up for Animal Park, here are five glorious mistakes the duo can definitely avoid in order to make a sane film this time, at the least.

No Alia Alia-Related stuff, Please!

It seemed like a publicity campaign for Animal started way before it even started. Right at the time when Alia Bhatt made the ‘Ranbir asks to wipe that (lipstick) off.’ The backlash already established Ranbir Kapoor as a misogynist man who belittles his wife and does not shy away from commanding and ruling her. This was almost what he paid in Animal.

Comparisons With Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh and Rannvijay were two men from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s world, and so comparisons were obviously welcomed. However, after Kabir Singh faced backlash, the director promised he would make a film that actually will show what violence is. He did the same with Animal. The only problem here is that Reddy Vanga promised what he delivered. Now, he is already irked with Animal’s backlash and ready to go deeper and darker! Please don’t!

Stop Belittling People On Social Media

After Animal faced backlash, left, right, and center, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his team could not take it. Many celebrities took to social media to speak up against the film, and all of them were demeaned by the social media handle of the film. When Javed Akhtar pointed out the problems in the film and called it dangerous, the official handle of the film decided to give it back to him and wrote, “Writer of your caliber cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Rannvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said “lick my shoe” then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let’s just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period”

Ranbir Kapoor: The Hero Or The Villain?

Shah Rukh Khan, very aptly, recently talked about playing bad men on-screen and said he makes sure that whenever he plays a bad man, the bad man gets beaten black and blue and is never glorified as a hero. Ranbir Kapoor, despite being the villain, has been glorified so much so that he comes across as a hero. In Animal Park, at least his character might not be glorified to portray him as a hero, yet again.

How Much Violence & Bloodshed Is Cool

Violence should always have a line – how much violence is cool and how much bloodshed is acceptable on-screen. More importantly, when violence and bloodshed are being celebrated on-screen, where should we draw the line? Ranbir Kapoor has hinted already that Sandeep Reddy Vanga will slip deeper and darker with Animal Park. Will the violence and the bloodshed supersede? Not a very nice idea!

No Nothing About Women – Keep Up The Misogyny!

While Sandeep Reddy Vanga can make sure he does not repeat the above-mentioned mistakes with Animal Park, he can continue with the misogyny and the treatment of women in his films. Because it is something he stands by and believes. You cannot take it out of him. He is a man who believes in what he serves. Let us live with it.

Animal Park might soon be put to work, and it will trace the story of Zoya and Rannvijay’s clone, Aziz.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

