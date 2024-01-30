Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the excellent box office run of his latest release, Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Amid the success of his film, he has shared an update on developments in his much-awaited film, Krrish 4.

In a recent interaction with media, Hrithik said that the work on Krrish 4 is on and things are falling into place, but fans will have to wait longer.

About Krrish 4

After its first announcement in 2018, Krrish 4‘s director, Karan Malhotra stated that the makers are planning for a Christmas 2020 theatrical release. However, the film kept postponing. In 2023, Hrithik stated that Krrish 4’s developments were stuck on a technicality, but the film is definitely in the pipeline.

And now, as per the actor’s recent interview, he assured his fans that Krrish 4’s work is on. However, the makers are in the middle of analyzing the business side of the film and the script. At the same time, the wait for the film remains!

About Krrish Franchise

Krrish franchise’s first film was Koi… Mil Gaya, which released in 2003. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan. The second part of the Krrish franchise was released in 2006. It starred Hrithik alongside Priyanka Chopra, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013, which starred Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi as additional starcast.

Hrithik’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, directed and produced the franchise. Due to Rakesh Roshan’s cancer diagnosis, the production of Krrish 4 came to a halt in 2020. Coronavirus pandemic also added to the complexities. The fourth installment will be helmed by Karan Malhotra.

Hrithik’s Fighter Is Ruling Box Office

Fighter released on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. In the 4-day extended weekend, the film made a business of 123.60 crore at the Indian box office. On Monday (Day 5), it earned around 7-8 crore, surging its total to somewhere around 130 crore.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office (Worldwide): Hrithik Roshan Creates History Beating Jason Statham’s The Beekeeper, Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You Being #1 Movie Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News