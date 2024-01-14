Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap became vocal with his take on the controversies around Animal and its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Soon after the release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Kashyap stood in support of the film, saying that he would have a chat with the director and ask him a few questions, once he watched the film. Almost a month later, Kashyap had a chit-chat with Sandeep, who happily answered all of Kashyap’s questions.

Later, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director took to his Instagram to share about the same. He shared a series of photos from his meeting with Vanga and penned a long note supporting the film and its maker. Calling him most misunderstood and judged, Kashyap called Animal the ‘biggest game changer of Hindi cinema.’

Anurag Kashyap’s Insta post and photos with Sandeep Reddy Vanga took social media by storm, receiving mixed reactions from one and all. While scrolling through the comments section, we saw his Sacred Games teammates, including writer Varun Grover and co-director of season 2 Neeraj Ghaywan. Commenting on his post, Neeraj called it “Cringe,” while Varun just left a “No” in a comments section. Both are well-known names in the industry who are known for voicing their opinion on anything and everything.

Actor Avinash Tiwary, too, wrote in the comment section, “Judged, honest and lovely human being maybe but misunderstood and reviled am not sure. I think he is fairly successful in the kind of response he has been able to generate. Great for an Artist but Extremely Unfortunate for the naive audience. We need good Artists but we need better audience, and that includes all of us.”

For the unversed, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his film Animal has been subjected to criticism for promoting misogyny, violence, and toxic masculinity. The film was also trolled for its dialogues like ‘lick my shoes’ and others. Not many know, during Made In Heaven, Kashyap had come out in support of Ghaywan and slammed the haters after the controversy had erupted.

For those who don’t know, Anurag Kashyap, captioned in the above-mentioned post read, “Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled Filmaker at the moment . To me he is the most honest , vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered every thing I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice . Thank you for being patient and being yourself m. This is a person you can actually confront and talk to . Pls talk to him about the problems you have with the film . 40’days since i first saw ANIMAL and 22 days since I saw it the second time . The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time and a film whose impact (good or bad) which can’t be denied . And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin . Great evening spent with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Varun Grover and Neeraj Ghaywan’s comment on his post? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Bashes Haters Calling Ranbir Kapoor’s Film ‘Misogynistic,’ Reacts To Bobby Deol’s ‘Muslim’ Role; “Never Seen Anybody Converting To Hinduism”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News