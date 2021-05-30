It’s been over a year but there’s no sign of theatres returning to normalcy soon. So, keeping our tradition alive to keep box office enthusiasts intrigued, we got a list of the highest Bollywood grossers of May month. The list is topped by supremely talented- Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. And yes, Irrfan Khan leaves his mark too.

For those who aren’t aware, this year, we are presenting a list of the highest grossers from Bollywood for a particular month, every single month. For May too, we have compiled the top 10 grossers and there are many actors involved with the list. Let’s take a look:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

This is one of the best films to come out of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s filmography. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film was a fun ride of emotions and quintessential Bollywood tadka. The film enjoyed an amazing run in theatres as it amassed 190.03 crores at the box office.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

It’s the biggest hit for Kangana Ranaut to date. Featuring R Madhavan too in a lead, the film had what we call Aanand L Rai’s Indian touch along with Kangana’s terrific performance. It did a business of 152 crores in India alone.

Raazi (2018)

If you want to know how Alia Bhatt has matured as an actor, you need to watch Raazi. Walking out of theatres, everyone was blown away by her performance and her range of emotions. The film enjoyed terrific success at the box office as it did 123.17 crores.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

Not Ajay Devgn’s one of the best, but still, it made a fun watch for the audience. Also, the performances of Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh made a film worth a watch. It managed a business of 102.40 crores.

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Every list is incomplete without Akshay Kumar! Here, Akshay’s Gabbar Is Back has made a cut. The film is easily Akshay’s one of the best performances. It enjoyed a good of mouth, thus helping to make a business of 86 crores.

Piku (2015)

It’s hard to resist a film when you have Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone sharing a screen. Piku is a magical experience and one of the best of all the big guns involved. It was a huge success at the box office as it made 79.92 crores.

Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

It marked a debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. It had Tiger Shroff leading the ‘campus’ this time. The film had a good buzz but saw mixed word of mouth. It earned 70.66 crores in theatres.

Hindi Medium (2017)

Another gem from Irrfan Khan’s filmography. The modern-day cult won the clash with Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend. Made on a moderate budget, the film did extremely well by making 69 crores.

Shootout At Wadala (2013)

This Sanjay Gupta film was a popcorn affair for the viewers. With larger-than-life John Abraham, whistle-worthy dialogues and a perfect blend of commercial potboiler elements, Shootout was a treat for the audience. It did a business of 62 crores at the box office.

Half Girlfriend (2017)

Even though the film wasn’t below average on the content front, it was blessed with some good songs. Also, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s presence did help the film to fare well amongst youths. It made 60 crores at the box office.

