Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram post and mentioned, “Today I planted 20 trees, we only ask what I got, sometimes please ask what I gave back to this planet also !!! In recent cyclone Tauktae Mumbai lost more than 70 per cent of its trees and Gujarat lost more than 50 thousands trees, these trees take decades to grow, how can we loose them every year like this, who is compensating for this loss?”

“How are we preventing our cities from becoming concrete jungles? We must ask ourselves did we ask authorities the right questions? What are we giving back to our country?” Kangana Ranaut wrote.

Requesting BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the government of Gujarat to plant trees having medicinal values, Kangana Ranaut further wrote: “I am requesting concerned Mumbai @my_bmc and Gujrat @gujarattourism governments to plant Neem, Pipal and bargad trees wherever trees are uprooted… Above mentioned trees have medicinal qualities, not only they clean air nourish the soil they also emit extraordinary amount of oxygen…. let’s save our cities, save our trees our planet that’s the only way to save ourselves.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

