Paras Chhabra is a successful actor, and there is no doubt about it. The actor who started his career modelling for a small brand has reached heights, and his story is quite inspirational. Most of you must be unaware that his father passed away when he was just 3-years-old and since then, his mother has taken over all the responsibilities. Needless to say, the actor had to wear his adulthood hat quite early in life. Did you know that his first salary was just Rs. 4000?

Well, you will be shocked to hear that the actor, who drives lavish cars and lives in a luxurious apartment, was once doing many odd jobs. While interacting with Koimoi exclusively, he spoke at length about his past career. He revealed that he has worked in a wheel cover factory, call centres, cab service, gym, salons, cold storage and many more. Keep scrolling further to know more about his struggle before becoming an actor.

Paras Chhabra, who was in a very happy go lucky mood, was thankful for his stars that everything fell in place for him, and he has achieved whatever he did not even dream of. He revealed that there was a time when he was thrown away from whatever job he took, and people just used to tell him that “ye job tere liye nahi.” The actor, still sounding amazed at this, told us that he always wondered what was wrong with him that every time he ended up jobless?

Further talking about his career, Paras Chhabra said that there was a time when his friends clicked few pictures of him, and he posted them on Facebook. After this, he got a call for a modelling audition which got the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant excited, and he went ahead to give the audition without any portfolio. Would you believe that amongst so many top models sitting there, it was Paras who got selected?

Well, that is what we call luck! When something is destined for you, it will come to you anyhow. Such is the case with Chhabra as well.

Talking about his first salary Paras Chhabra revealed that he received a sum of Rs. 4000 for this modelling assignment. Also, he gave a piece of information that the brand he did modelling for was the same brand once John Abraham and Arjun Rampal too were models for.

Paras happily concluded, “Uske baad meri jo journey shuru hui hai, bahut achcha acha kaam kiya. Kaafi modelling kiya, splitsvilla jeet gaya then TV serials and now here.” When we asked him how much was his first salary when he step his foot into acting, he immediately replied, “maine jo serial kiya tha Badho Bahu, I started with Rs 5000.”

They say slow and steady wins the race, and it has proved to be absolutely true in Paras Chhabra’s case. We wish the actor all the best.

