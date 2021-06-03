Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Pratigya Gets Bitten By A Snake But Krishna Leaves Her

The new track of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is very interesting. Seeing Pratigya and Krishna separated was quite shocking for the audience, but seeing her doing the best she can to make him remember the old times made up for that.

Recently, we saw that Pratigya and Krishna get stuck due to bad weather and Pratigya makes Krishna enjoy the rain with her. They find a small cottage where they decide to spend the night. Pratigya then sees a snake coming towards Krishna and while removing it she gets bitten by it.

In the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Pratigya gets unconscious and in the meantime, Krishna gets a call from Meera asking about his whereabouts. Krishna lies to her and tells her that he will come back once the weather gets better.

Later, Krishna questions himself about his growing closeness towards Pratigya. He feels that he is completely different person when she is around. What will Krishna do now? Will he tell Meera about it? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

This show features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

