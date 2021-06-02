Paras Chhabra became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. His craze was so much amongst the fans that they have showered unconditional love for the actor and made his hashtag reach a million mark on Instagram. This itself proves the fan massive fan following he enjoys. Well, fans are crazy for their favourite stars, and you all know that. Nothing can be hidden from them, and they try to imitate their idols.

Advertisement

Talking about imitations, Paras raised a concern that his fans are getting the same tattoo done as him without even knowing the real meaning behind it. While talking exclusively with Koimoi, he revealed the meaning of one of his tattoos which is on his wrist and why he got it made? Keep reading further for the revelation.

Advertisement

If you are a big fan, then you must be aware that Paras Chhabra has a green coloured ‘888’ tattoo on his wrist. While talking about his fans, he revealed that many of them have tried to imitate him and have got the same tattoo on their wrist. Obviously, none of them knows the real meaning.

We had to ask Paras Chhabra the real meaning of his 888 tattoo. He said, “basically 888 ke kai saare meaning hai. Ye maine mummy ke kehne pe banwaya tha on my birthday. Ye mera pehla tattoo tha and unhone mujhse bola tha ki 888 green colour me likhwao aur is line ke upar hona chahiye (showing his wrist to us). Ye laxmi ka sign hota hai, paisa kheechta hai, paisa aata hai.”

Paras continued, “baaki thodi bahut meri astrology bhi hai to 8 number is shani’s number. To shani ka number mere liye bahut acha hai kyuki mera shani bahut acha hai. So, so many things are there. Ye number ka bahut khel hota hai isiliye har kisi ko nahi karna chahiye.”

Paras Chhabra concluded with a smile, “Main hope kar raha hu ki jin jin ne tattoos banwaya hai unko Laxmi ji attract ho rahi ho, paise aa rahe ho unko bhi.”

Must Read: Paras Chhabra Exclusively Reveals How A Girl-Fan Jumped From 1st Floor For A Photograph With Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube